Punjab CM defends new vehicles for officers

LAHORE: Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Monday denounced what he described as the dissemination of baseless propaganda by certain elements on the acquisition of new vehicles for officers.

He said that provision of vehicles to field officers was essential for enabling them to carry out their duties effectively. He expressed concern that some individuals are attempting to withhold vehicles from officers, assuming that it may lead to corruption and illicit means of obtaining personal vehicles.

The CM pointed out that such criticisms lack consideration of the facts and seem to be driven solely by the desire to criticise without merit. The critics’ belief that deputy commissioners and assistant commissioners might resort to illegal means to acquire money for personal vehicles in the absence of official ones is unfounded.

Depriving officers of vehicles could compel them to seek unauthorised methods to fulfil their transportation needs. Proposing that officers use public ride-hailing services while conducting field duties raises practical challenges. Given the vast number of government employees in Punjab, totaling 1.4 million, carrying out fieldwork without vehicles poses a significant obstacle. To address this issue, the government has also arranged for the repair of 1,500 vehicles, the CM stated.

Naqvi said that expecting officers to fulfil their monitoring responsibilities in the field without proper transportation is unjust. Insisting that officers be sent to the field without vehicles is an excessive and unreasonable demand. He compared this situation to a reporter lacking a vehicle and needing assistance to perform their fieldwork effectively, highlighting the importance of proper support for the officers as well.

The chief minister asserted that critics opposing the acquisition of new vehicles are, in essence, promoting corruption. It has been several months since field officers have been deprived of vehicles, leading to an unfair and challenging situation.

Meanwhile, a high-level meeting was convened Monday at the South Punjab Secretariat in Multan, chaired by Mohsin Naqvi.

During the meeting, various important matters were discussed, including security arrangements for Muharram, urban flooding and the flood situation resulting from recent heavy rains in the entire province, particularly in south Punjab.

Chief Minister Naqvi issued directives to closely monitor the flood levels in the rivers, especially the Indus and Rod-Kohi systems, and ensure timely evacuation of people at river crossings. He also ordered immediate removal of encroachments. Furthermore, he instructed the communications and works secretary to take prompt action, in collaboration with the National Highway Authority (NHA), to restore traffic in Fort Munro.

Regarding Muharram, Chief Minister Naqvi called for restrictions on the unnecessary movement of citizens during this period to ensure security.

Additionally, he expressed the intention to engage in discussions with the Federation on the issue of Kutchi Canal to find a permanent solution for managing the Rod-Kohi rivers in Rajanpur.

He directed the administration and relevant departments to be fully prepared to handle the flood situation.

Meanwhile, the chief minister has taken serious notice of the media reports regarding alleged use of drugs at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur and constituted a committee comprising Secretary Mines Babar Aman Babar and DIGs Amin Bukhari and Raja Faisal to conduct a thorough investigation and identify the individuals involved in it. This committee will present its report to the chief minister for further action.