FO, Pak Navy agree on holistic pursuit of maritime interests

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Naval Headquarters are unanimous on the need for an early finalization of a comprehensive national maritime policy framework to synergise the efforts of all relevant stakeholders for a holistic pursuit of the maritime interests of Pakistan. This exercise has been in the works for quite some time now and even though there is no confusion nor disagreement on the urgency to finalise the policy framework, there is no indication that it will be finalised soon.

“Annual Staff Talks between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Naval Headquarters were held today at the Foreign Office. Foreign Secretary Dr. Asad Majeed Khan and Deputy Chief of Naval Staff (Operations) Vice Admiral Ovais A Bilgrami led the talks. Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Ms Hina Rabbani Khar presided the meeting. The Ministry of Maritime Affairs was also represented in the meeting,” said the Foreign Office.

The meeting provided an opportunity for a comprehensive overview of Pakistan’s maritime interests, including in the domain of maritime security, blue economy, disaster management, environmental protection and climate change imperatives.

“Pakistan’s participation in various regional and international forums dealing with maritime issues and opportunities for international collaboration and capacity-building in various fields were also discussed,” it added.

Khar underscored the need for developing an enabling domestic ecosystem for realization of the maritime and blue economy potential and proactive pursuit of effective international partnerships in the maritime domain.

The participants pledged to deepen their interaction and coordination and work with the relevant stakeholders for achieving this objective.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Monday held a telephonic conversation with the European Union’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell.

Expressing Pakistan’s concerns over the expiry of the Black Sea Grain Initiative (BSGI), the foreign minister said the resulting food inflation and food security-related challenges would adversely impact developing countries like Pakistan, which were already under economic pressure.

The foreign minister said he had also spoken to his Ukrainian and Turkish counterparts on this subject and hoped that efforts aimed at reviving the initiative would come to fruition through dialogue and constructive engagement accommodating the concerns of all parties.

The foreign minister requested the EU High Representative to play his role to help find a solution that would allow the renewal of BSGI, and conveyed Pakistan’s readiness to contribute to collective efforts in that regard.