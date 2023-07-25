Cabinet panel okays cargo terminal deal with UAE

Cabinet panel okays talks with UAE on cargo terminal.- The News

ISLAMABAD: The Cabinet Committee on Inter-Governmental Commercial Transactions has approved a draft agreement for the development of a bulk and general cargo terminal at East Wharf, Karachi Port, under the Inter-Governmental Commercial Transaction Act 2022.

The agreement will be ratified by the federal cabinet before it is signed by the governments of the UAE and Pakistan. The cabinet committee approved the draft agreement, which included the terms of the agreement, cost of reconstruction of the terminal, lifespan of the terminal, maximum capacity to handle cargo, length of the quality wall, royalty, land rent per square meter in bonded areas, storage charges, dock labour charges, upfront payment (adjustable), (non-adjustable) and quantum and type of investment.

According to the Ministry of Finance, Federal Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chaired the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Inter-Governmental Commercial Transactions on Monday.

The cabinet committee considered a summary of the Ministry of Maritime Affairs on the government-to-government agreement between the UAE and Pakistan on cooperation for the development of bulk and general cargo terminal at East Wharf, Karachi Port, under the Inter-Governmental Commercial Transaction Act, 2022.