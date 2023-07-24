Under-fire KP minister tenders resignation

PESHAWAR: KP Caretaker Minister for Transport Shahid Khan Khattak tendered his resignation on Sunday.

In his resignation letter addressed to Caretaker Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan, the minister cited personal reasons for quitting the ministry.

He, however, thanked the chief minister for putting trust in him and giving him an opportunity to be a part of the caretaker provincial cabinet. It may be mentioned here that Shahid Khan Khattak faced criticism when he addressed a public meeting in Nowshera district recently.