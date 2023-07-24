Original SC bench hearing Quetta lawyer murder case restored

Supreme Court lawyer Abdul Razzaq Shar. — Twitter @_ProFreedom

QUETTA: The first bench which was formed by the Supreme Court to hear the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan’s nomination in the Quetta lawyer’s murder case has been restored, according to a report on Sunday.

Earlier, the bench had been changed at the PTI chairman’s request. Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar had been included in the bench in place of Justice Musarrat Hilali.

According to the new Cause List issued by the apex court, Justice Musarrat Hilali will be a part of the three-member bench.

The bench, headed by Justice Yahya Afridi, will hear the case today (July 24). Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi will also be a part of the bench.

The court has summoned the PTI chairman in a personal capacity for bail in the Quetta lawyer’s murder case.