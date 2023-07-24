Protest on every Friday if envoy to Sweden not called back: Fazl

JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman. — AFP/File

KARACHI: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUIF) chief and Pakistan Democratic Movement President Maulana Fazlur Rehman has said that the Holy Quran, the sanctity of prophethood and belief in the finality of prophethood are our red lines, adding that there would be protests every Friday if the ambassador to Sweden was not recalled.

While addressing a large number of his party workers who gathered in front of the Karachi Press Club on Sunday in protest against the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden, the JUIF chief said: “Sweden has crossed our red line by desecrating the Holy Quran,” adding that Muslims know how to defend the Holy Quran. “We will sacrifice our lives for our holy book.”

He suggested the Government of Pakistan and other Islamic countries to recall their ambassadors from Sweden.

Today’s demonstration is an expression of sadness and anger over the incident of Holy Quran’s desecration in Sweden, he said.

The ruling alliance president said he wouldn’t allow Israel to intervene in the internal affairs of Pakistan. There is no place for the agents of Israel in Pakistan. The desecration of the Holy Quran is not tolerable in any way.

Muslims are broad-minded like Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW) while Jesus and Moses (peace be upon them) are also true prophets. Muslims also consider the Bible and Torah as holy books.

The Maulana said that Israel was interfering in Pakistan’s internal affairs and raises its voice in the United Nations through its agents.

The agents of Israel have been defeated by our elders in Pakistan and the campaign against Israel and its agents will continue. If Israel wants to protect its agents, then call them to Tel Aviv. They have no place here.

Other JUIF leaders also addressed the demonstration. The protesters burnt the flags of Sweden and Israel and an effigy of the president of Sweden. They also raised slogans against Sweden and Denmark.