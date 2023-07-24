No letup in rain devastation in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: The rain-triggered floods continued to inundate houses, shops and blocked major arteries in the district on the second consecutive day on Sunday.

“Four people sustained serious injuries when a house collapsed, as the entire Oghi town and its suburb was flooded by rainwater. And over 1000 shops inundated by rain water, bringing the commercial activities to a standstill,” Hafeezur Rehman, the head of Rescue 1122 in Mansehra, told reporters.

The rain, which had started in parts of Mansehra on Saturday and claimed five lives and left over a dozen injured, continued to lash intermittently the entire day and triggered landslides, inundating houses and blocking main roads in Oghi and Mansehra cities.

The Oghi bazaars and its adjoining localities were completely inundated by the heavy rainwater, which forced traders to halt business and other routine activities.

The flood in Khawar nullah, according to eyewitnesses, swelled up to an alarming level and entered into over 1000 shops and business centres damaging goods and valuables worth millions of rupees.

The central bridge, which links Oghi with the rest of the district and neighbouring Torghar district, was also flooded by the Khawar nullah water and suspended traffic for many hours.

The gushing rainwater entered into houses and shops in Channia, Dub, Lohar Banda, Bala Lower, Pano Dehria and adjoining areas in Mansehra city and its suburbs, forcing the families to relocate to safer places.

The Mansehra-Oghi Road was blocked at the Susal Galli area for hours after heavy mudslides rolled over that artery.

The road was cleared to traffic by rescuers after hectic efforts of many hours. The Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad road, which was blocked at various places in Kaghan valley, was partially cleared to traffic by policemen and passengers.