Security beefed up in Peshawar ahead of Ashura

PESHAWAR: Security has been further upgraded for the last six days of Muharram with setting up more checking points in the city and increasing deployment on the boundaries with the tribal districts.

The inner city would be sealed till Ashura where over 13500 policemen have been deployed for security.

“Apart from the special security plan already chalked out for Muharram, we have deployed more cops to strengthen posts in the peripheries. The Three-layer security is being provided to the Muharram processions and majalis,” Capital City Police Officer Ashfaq Anwar said.

He added that the processions and majalis were being monitored through CCTV cameras as well as video cameras to keep an eye on any suspicious elements.

Peshawar is among the most sensitive districts in Muharram. The city has already witnessed a few terror incidents in the last few days. The police have been directed to remain alert and wear bullet-proof jackets and helmets to ensure their safety.

“All the routes of the processions are swept by the bomb disposal experts and sniffer dogs. Lady commandoes and cops in civvies have been deployed in different parts of Peshawar to keep a check on any suspicious elements,” said the CCPO.

Senior Superintendent of Police, operations, Haroon Rashid Khan had recently said that there was a plan that the cellular phone services would be suspended during the 9th and 10 of Muharram.

He added that the traffic would be diverted to alternative routes as the roads in the inner city would be blocked. Pillion-riding and brandishing of weapons has been banned in the city.