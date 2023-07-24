JI asks political parties to forge unity to steer country out of crisis

ISLAMABAD: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) on Sunday called upon all political parties of the country to gather on the same page to steer country out of crisis and for solution of Kashmir issue.

“This is good to note that all the political leadership in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), the base camp of freedom struggle, are united on the Kashmir cause and parties in Pakistan should also follow them,” JI Central Naib Ameer Liaquat Baloch while addressing oath-taking ceremony of Dr Muhammad Mushtaq Khan, the sixth JI Ameer for AJK and Gilgit-Baltistan, said.

The JI senior leader condemning India’s August 05, 2019 action, maintained that the Muslim world and rest of the international community would also have to play their role to stop human rights violations in the Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) and implementation of the United Nations resolutions.

He pointed out that Pakistan currently was facing political instability which also adversely affected country’s economic conditions. The JI leader said that in the present circumstances, an unfair and non-transparent conduct of next general elections would bring about further political instability

He said the newly elected JI Ameer for AJK and Gilgit-Baltistan would also be facing challenges at a time when JI Pakistan was also focused on the Kashmir cause, saying Pakistanis would not left Kashmiris alone in their struggle.