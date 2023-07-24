Shifting of Family Welfare Centres to healthcare facilities criticised

Islamabad: The Family Welfare Centres established in various localities in the federal capital are being shifted to the nearest healthcare facilities as out of a total of 30 centres, seven have already been merged into basic health units or the nearest healthcare facility while merging of another three centres is in progress.

A number of locals in the areas where the FWCs services are being discontinued have been criticizing the decision of merging the centres into the hospitals or BHUs. They say that it would be difficult for the poor people to visit the BHUs or the hospitals to avail population welfare services mainly because of travelling expenses.

The locals say that it was much easier for the poor people to visit the FWCs established within the areas of their residence. The poor people particularly women would face a lot of problems visiting the healthcare facilities located far from their houses. The District Health Office Islamabad, however, is of the view that the mergers would improve the standard of services of the FWCs.

Many locals are of the view that it may not be affordable for thousands of people to spend hefty amounts for transportation to the BHUs. It is important that some 25 years back, the population wing had appointed social mobilizers at the FWCs and it was mandatory that the candidates for the slots would be local and must belong to the union council in which they were to be appointed.

There were total 30 Family Welfare Centers namely FWC Tarlai, FWC Barakhau, FWC Sihala, FWC Sohan, FWC Golra, FWC Tumair, FWC Kirpa, FWC Humak, FWC Sangjani, FWC Sarai Kharbooza, FWC Nougazi, FWC Satra Meel, FWC PIMS Children OPD, FWC I-10/1, FWC G-7/2, FWC NIH, FWC PAF Hospital, FWC Pind Malka, FWC Khanna Daal, FWC Tarnol, FWC Kurri, FWC Thanda Pani, FWC Phulgaran, FWC Chirah, FWC Alipure Farash, FWC Jhangi Syedan, FWC Koral, FWC Rawat, FWC Lohi Bher and FWC Noorpure Shahan.

Of these, seven FWCs including FWC Tarlai, FWC Barakhau, FWC Sihala, FWC Sohan, FWC Golra, FWC Tumair and FWC Kirpa have been shifted from localities to BHUs. On the directives of the DHO Islamabad Dr. Muhammad Zaeem Zia, another three FWCs located in Humak, Chirah and Lohi Bher are about to be shifted.

The implementation of the policy of merging FWCs in the nearest healthcare facilities has yielded a lot. The policy was framed by the federal health ministry and the district health office is implementing it, said Dr. Zaeem while talking to ‘The News’ on Sunday. He said the FWCs are not being closed down rather these are being shifted to well equipped healthcare facilities so that the standard of services can be improved. He, however, added that the FWCs which do not have any BHU or healthcare facility near to them would operate as per routine.