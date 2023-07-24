AJK leaders denounce Indian atrocities against Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD: Former Azad Jammu and Kashmir prime minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan called on President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry on Sunday. During the meeting, both the leaders discussed in detail the issues of mutual concern and prevailing political and human rights situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

Voicing their serious concern over the state terrorism unleashed by Indian fascist government in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K), they said that on the one hand, India’s apartheid regime has unleashed a reign of terror in Kashmir, while on the other hand, the Hindutva warriors and government-backed civil militias have been let loose to persecute religious minorities in Manipur and other states of India where Christian houses and places of worship were demolished.