IPP to take long-term steps to resolve country’s issues: Aleem

LAHORE: President Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party Abdul Aleem Khan has said that our basic aim is not only to participate in the elections but to find a permanent solution to the country’s problems and take long-term steps to resolve them.

He added that instead of short-term steps time has come that the party should formulate such policies which can put the country on the path of development and stability to achieve set goals.

Abdul Aleem Khan, in a special talk at Party Secretariat on Sunday said that IPP would establish working groups for all important sectors to bring about better changes at the national level. He indicated that lawyers, students, women, youth, farmers and every sector of civil society would be given chance to participate in this struggle. He said that there was a dire need to change the traditional methods and purify the national institutions. He said that there was no doubt that we have to speed up the journey of progress and prosperity of Pakistan in the light of the ideology of Quaid.

Aleem Khan further said that as a nation we have to realise our responsibilities and admit our failures as well. He pointed out that nothing has been achieved from the blame politics and we need to keep in step with the comity of nations by keeping in mind the ground realities.

Every school of thought will play its positive role and the current economic and social problems facing the country will be solved, he concluded.