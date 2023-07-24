Govt using resources for welfare of people: CM’s aide

PESHAWAR: Advisor to Caretaker Chief Minister on Tourism, Culture and Archeology Zafar Mehmood has said that the government was using all available resources for the welfare of the people. A handout said that he was talking to a delegation led by former nazim Malik Muhammad Khan.

The delegation informed the minister about problems of the people of Swat, illegal cutting of forests and sought his help for construction and repair of roads and bridges in the district.

The minister said the government was striving so that the people of underdeveloped and remote areas could get basic facilities.

He said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was becoming a hub for domestic and foreign tourists due to the initiatives taken by the government. Zafar Mehmood said that the caretaker government was solving the problems faced by the people. There will be no compromise on the provision of their rights, he said, adding that the people should support the government in the construction and development of the country. Zafar Mehmood accepted the invitation of the former nazim to visit Swat.