‘Steel prices to go up with power tariff raise’

ISLAMABAD: Drastic increase in power tariff by 25 percent coupled with further devaluation of Pakistan rupee will result in immediate increase in price of steel rebars by at least Rs15,000-Rs18,000 per ton.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, Pakistan Association of Large Steel Producers have stated that steel industry is heavily reliant on power as its raw material, therefore, the manufacturing cost will go up forthwith.

This increase is to be passed on to consumers from the date of levy. The struggling steel industry does not have the capacity to absorb this massive increase in the cost of major input itself. Power is the second major input in steel making after raw material/scrap. The effect of most recent USD-PKR parity change has made raw material import expensive by Rs7,000 per ton and still parity is not stable. Pak rupee is fast depreciating and making imports more and more expensive.