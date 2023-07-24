10-year CPEC celebrations begin with international moot

ISLAMABAD: The 10-year celebrations of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) kicked off on Sunday with a two-day International Conference on “Decade of China Pakistan Economic Corridor CPEC & Belt & Road Initiative (BRI) from vision to reality.”

The conference, organized by the Ministry of Planning Development & Special Initiatives in collaboration with the Embassy of the Republic of China, aims to commemorate a decade of successful cooperation between China and Pakistan under the CPEC framework.

The CPEC, a vital component of China’s ambitious Belt & Road Initiative, has played a pivotal role in fostering infrastructure development and socio-economic cooperation between the two nations.

This conference seeks to bring together policymakers, scholars, practitioners, and stakeholders to exchange ideas and insights regarding the far-reaching impacts of CPEC and BRI on the economic, social, environmental, and geopolitical landscapes of both countries. Challenges to Regional Connectivity and Integration, as well as Artificial Intelligence and Labor Market Dynamics.

Since assuming power in April 2022, the current government has revitalized CPEC projects, which had been put on hold by the previous administration.

Prime Minister Shehbaz’s commitment to completing these projects was reiterated during his visit to China, shortly after taking office.

Over the past decade, the bond between China and Pakistan has strengthened significantly, and they proudly refer to themselves as “Iron Brothers.”

The CPEC has notably contributed to Pakistan’s energy security and improved transportation networks from north to south, establishing a resilient infrastructure, including ports, airports, roads, and railways.

During the conference, souvenirs will be awarded to both Pakistani and Chinese companies that participated in CPEC projects, and a special coin prepared by the planning ministry will be unveiled.

Additionally, the event will showcase special documentaries highlighting the remarkable journey of CPEC over the past ten years.

The conference serves as a testament to the enduring friendship between China and Pakistan and paves the way for a promising future of cooperation and mutual development.