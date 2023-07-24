 
Monday July 24, 2023
National

Maryam returns from London

By PPI
July 24, 2023

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz SVP Maryam Nawaz Sharif returned home from London on an Emirates flight on Sunday. Maryam had left for London before Eid after staying for a few days in Dubai. She celebrated Eid with her father Nawaz Sharif in London.During her stay in London, Maryam consulted with her father about the political situation in Pakistan.