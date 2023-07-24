Governor felicitates Hamza Khan

LAHORE : Punjab Governor, Muhammad Balighur Rehman felicitated Hamza Khan on winning World Junior Squash Championship. In a statement issued Sunday, he said that Hamza Khan has made the entire nation proud by winning this title after 37 years. He expressed hope that he would continue to bring laurels to the country. He said that talented youth like Hamza Khan were the asset to nation. He congratulated Hamza Khan, his parents, coach and the entire team for this remarkable achievement.