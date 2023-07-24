Four rescued from flood in N Waziristan

MIRANSHAH: The rescue teams and personnel of security forces saved a drowning man, three grazers and cattle in the flooding in Tochi River on Sunday.

The local residents said that the torrential rains during the last two days triggered flooding in the Tochi River. They said that three children, who were herding their cattle, had trapped in the flooding Tochi River after they took shelter under the Banda Pul. However, the timely action by the rescue team rescued the children and their cattle safely. Meanwhile, the divers of Pak Army rescued a man identified as Rahman Sadiq, 24, who had drowned in Tochi River at Datakhel point. He was shifted to hospital in Datakhel.