After PDM’s govt dissolution: Technocrats likely to replace KP’s caretaker ministers

PESHAWAR: To ensure the holding of fair, free and impartial elections, it was decided at a meeting to replace maximum members of the caretaker cabinet in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa soon after dissolution of the federal coalition government of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), it was learnt.

Sources said that the meeting held in Islamabad had decided that the incumbent Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Ghulam Ali, chief secretary and the inspector general of police would be replaced most probably next month.

“Maximum members of the provincial caretaker cabinet are to be replaced by technocrats. Even people, most of them retired from their service, were interviewed in Islamabad to replace the ministers having political background,” the sources privy to the developments in Islamabad, told The News. Caretaker Chief Minister Mohammad Azam Khan was also present during the interviews.

According to them, it was decided to retain a few ministers including a woman cabinet member, Justice (retried) Irshad Qaisar, minister for higher education, law, parliamentary affairs & human rights departments, and Advisor to CM on Health Dr Riaz Anwar in the new setup.

Azam Khan, the sources said, would continue serving as chief minister till the elections were held and the leader of the house was elected. They said there had been complaints against Azam Khan for his ‘weak grip’ on the government affairs that led to serious problems in the militancy-hit province.

“The situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was discussed thoroughly and it was decided to empower Caretaker Chief Minister Azam Khan after the replacement of Governor Ghulam Ali and certain politically-appointed ministers. Certain political parties, though they are part of the caretaker setup, had expressed reservations about the ever-increasing role of the governor and their alleged intentions to manipulate the forthcoming elections,” an official present at the meeting recalled. Ghulam Ali belongs to Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam and has close family relations with the JUIF chief Maulana Fazlur Rahman.

Also, majority of the caretaker cabinet members are either affiliated with JUIF or their appointees. Most of them are resourceful and have business backgrounds.Some political leaders raised their voice about the role of the KP government.

“We have conveyed our reservations to the decision-makers in Islamabad about the present KP government and undue interference of the governor in the day to day affairs of the government. They had assured us of major changes by bringing impartial people into the government after the dissolution of the federal government,” the official said. Governor Ghulam Ali avoided commenting when he was reached by this correspondent.