Tree cutting issue taken up with federal govt: SCN

PESHAWAR: Sarhad Conservation Network (SCN) said on Sunday the federal government had taken notice of tree felling activities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

A press release by the SCN said Federal Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman had sought a report from the KP government.It said the issue was raised by a delegation headed by Dr Adil Zareef, SCN convener, which met the minister at her office.

The SCN delegation handed over a letter to the minister, urging her to look into the matter.The letter pointed to the “indiscriminate” cutting down of forest trees in specific parts of the province, citing the pretext of diseased and wind-fallen trees.

It alleged that the tree felling activities appeared to have been initiated without any transparent assessment, consultation or public disclosure.

The letter alleged that no comprehensive scientific study or environmental impact assessment was conducted to ascertain the actual extent of disease and windfall impact on the forests in question.

The SCN letter said no external independent organization was engaged to validate and identify the diseased and wind-fallen trees.

It questioned the pace at which the tree cutting was being conducted, saying that indicated a rushed approach, leaving little room for responsible decision-making or consideration of the long-term consequences.

The SCN letter asked the federal minister to immediately halt the ongoing tree-cutting activities in the KP.