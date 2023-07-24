SRSP’s chairperson passes away

PESHAWAR: The Chairperson of Sarhad Rural Support (SRSP) Programme Ms Munnawar Humayun passed away in Islamabad after a brief illness. Mrs Munnawar Humayun was one of the founding members of SRSP in 1989 and remained associated with it for 33 years. She remained chairperson of the organisation for over 20 years. Her stewardship of the Board saw a remarkable turn around in the fortunes of the organisation.

From a small organisation, it emerged as a financially sound organisation delivering programmes from South Waziristan to Chitral in the north. It not only delivered developmental programmes but also expanded into the humanitarian field to address the humanitarian crises into which the province regularly plunged.

Mrs Humayun was the wife of a former Foreign Secretary Dr Humayun Khan. She received her education at St Deny’s Murree and Kinnaird College Lahore. After marrying Dr Humayun Khan, she lived with him in North Waziristan and Swat.

Later when he joined the foreign service she lived in Moscow, Geneva, Delhi and London. She was known as a dignified and suave lady who was a good conversationalist and host in the diplomatic circles.

The compassionate and humanitarian side of her nature drove her to work voluntarily with the SRSP for three decades to reach the marginalised segments of our population with the benefits of development.