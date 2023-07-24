No laxity in security to be tolerated: DIG

LAHORE: DIG Operations Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi has said no laxity will be tolerated in security of Muharram. He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting held to review security and logistics arrangements for Muharram in his office. SSP Operations Muhammad Sohaib Ashraf, SP Security, SP Head Quarters, SP VVIP Security, SP ARF and SP Dolphin Squad were also present in the meeting.

The DIG Operations said that all the logistic arrangements and security measures of Lahore Police for Muharram have been finalised. All necessary safety gears have been provided to the personnel deputed on security duty. Additional reserves have also been provided to the SDPOs, he added.

The DIG Operations was briefed that walk-through gates have been installed on the entrance points of Majalis and processions besides providing metal detectors and arranging barb-wire. The DIG said that SPs along with the members of District Peace Committee will remain present at troubled/flashpoints.

He said that SPs would also arrange Aman Caravan in their respective divisions. While giving directions to Dolphin, PRU, Mobile Squad, and other patrolling units, he said that effective patrolling should be ensured around Imambargahs and other sensitive points.

He said Quick Response Force has also been constituted besides deputing ARF, Flying-Squad personnel at Muharram security duty. He said that 25 vigilance teams have been established for monitoring security duty during Muharram-ul-Haram.

He mentioned that SPs are responsible for ensuring the attendance of deployed personnel on the security of Majalis and processions. Strict action will be taken against those responsible of any laps.