4 rescued from flood in N Waziristan

MIRANSHAH: The rescue teams and personnel of security forces saved a drowning man, three grazers and cattle in the flooding in Tochi River on Sunday.
The local residents said that the torrential rains during the last two days triggered flooding in the Tochi River.They said that three children, who were herding their cattle, had been trapped in the flooding Tochi River after they took shelter under the Banda Pul.
However, the timely action by the rescue team rescued the children and their cattle safely.Meanwhile, the divers of Pak Army rescued a man identified as Rahman Sadiq, 24, who had drowned in Tochi River at Datakhel point.He was shifted to a hospital in Datakhel.
ISLAMABAD: Drastic increase in power tariff by 25 percent coupled with further devaluation of Pakistan rupee will...
LAHORE: After a consecutive increasing trend for more than two weeks, the prices of perishable items witnessed a...
KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has said that the recent light spells of rain in the city...
LAHORE: President Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party Abdul Aleem Khan has said that our basic aim is not only to participate in...
PESHAWAR: Secretary Excise Taxation and Narcotics Control Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ihsanullah khan on Sunday said that...
KARACHI: “Today, if there is a role model worthy of emulation on the subject of simplicity, it is indeed Shaheed...