PHA implements refund policy on ombudsman’s order

LAHORE: Following the directives of Ombudsman, Punjab, Major (Retd) Azam Suleman Khan, the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Lahore has implemented a policy for the refund of deposited amounts to ensure public convenience, institutional transparency, and merit.

This policy, which came into effect on July 1, aims to facilitate the smooth conduct of wedding ceremonies and events in PHA-managed parks and grounds, ensuring that individuals and organisations do not face any difficulties in reclaiming their deposited funds.

In a statement issued on Sunday, a Punjab ombudsman spokesman said that in accordance with the ombudsman’s orders, the PHA Lahore has refunded RS35,000 to a citizen named Atif Riaz. The delay in the refund process led to disciplinary action being taken against the responsible senior computer operator Faisal Mahmood under the PEEDA Act, 2006. The then director (coordination) Muhammad Nadeem has been asked to provide an explanation regarding the delay.