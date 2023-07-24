13 candidates vying for LG slots

PESHAWAR: Six candidates are in the run for the slot of tehsil chairman of Mathra while seven are contesting for Havelian tehsil council in by-election.By-polls for the vacant Local Government slots will be held on August 6.

An official of the Election Commission of Pakistan said election symbols were allotted to the candidates on Sunday while the list was issued as well. According to the list, six candidates are in the run for the slot of chairman of the tehsil council in Mathra, Peshawar, and seven were flexing muscles for tehsil council chairman of Havelian in Abbottabad.