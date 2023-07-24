Desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden: JUIF stages protest rallies across KP

PESHAWAR: The activists of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUIF) Sunday staged protest demonstrations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday to condemn the desecration of Holy Quran once again in Sweden and demanded of the government to cut diplomatic and other ties with the Swedish government.

Holding banners and placards inscribed with slogans against Sweden, a large number of JUIF workers gathered outside Peshawar Press Club, where they staged a protest demonstration.Led by the party leader Maulana Khairul Bashar and others, the protesters were chanting slogans against Sweden.

The speakers on the occasion urged the government and other Muslim countries to call back their ambassadors from Sweden and sever all kinds of relationship with the country until it tenders apology over the incident, take stern action against the perpetration and ensure prevention of such acts in future.

They said that the Quran was the red line of every Muslim and Sweden has crossed this red line repeatedly. They said that they would follow the call of their central chief Maulana Fazlur Rahman and hold protest demonstrations every Friday against the sacrilegious act.

They stressed the Muslim countries to own a united stand on the issue. They also stressed for proper laws against hate and desecration of religion at the international level so that these ugly practices could be stopped.

The speakers were of the opinion that the West has gone crazy with the animosity of Islam and similar incidents are repeated off and on to harm the sentiments of the Muslims.

They insisted that the Muslims knew how to uphold the sanctity of their religion, holy book and prophets. They would not hesitate from any sacrifice to protect the sanctity of the rituals of Islam, they said.

Meanwhile, the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl also staged a rally in Nowshera to condemn the recent desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden. Qari Muhammad Aslam, the JUIF district head, led the protest along with other party leaders.

The protesters came out of the Jamia Masjid and reached the Shobra Chowk after marching through various city bazaars and roads.They were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans against the Swedish government and condemning the desecration of the Holy Quran.

The speakers, including Qari Muhammad Aslam, Mufti Hakim Ali Haqqani, Khalid Khan and others came down hard on the Swedish government for doing nothing to stop the repeated acts of desecration of the Holy Quran in that country. Protest rallies were also held in other districts of the province.