Rawalpindi needs space for children’s play areas

Unplanned urbanization in the city has left very little space for recreational activities crucial to children’s growth. In Rawalpindi city, we hardly see children playing their hearts out in an open field. They usually play in the streets.

“Rawalpindi needs open spaces to help young people develop and improve important skills. We should ensure that all new housing developments make adequate provisions for playing areas,” says Saim Ali. “Playing outside is essential for children to develop balance, coordination, and physical strength. It provides opportunities for children to gain social skills, and improve their imagination, creativity, and problem-solving ability,” says Raza Mehdi.

“Such facilities are not available and many parents find it difficult to find proper playgrounds for their children, regardless of their age,” says Zaman Abbas. “Children nowadays spend long hours inside the house on the internet, video games, and other devices that don’t necessarily teach them life skills or encourage healthy lifestyles. The lack of open space for them to play will only make the problem worse,” says Samsam Hussain.

“Good public spaces enhance the lives of urban citizens of all ages, not just families with young children. However, they are particularly important for families living in low-income areas, who have the most to gain from outdoor space, yet have the least access to it,” says Darian Haider. “For children, outdoor play is intertwined with wellbeing and development. Outdoor space that is abundant with nature and restorative qualities creates opportunities for relaxation, leisure, and positive growth,” says Musa Kazim.

“The negative results of inactivity and confinement to indoor spaces have lifelong implications for children. We can see loss of space for children’s play every time a playing field is sold off for development or when green space is lost to urbanization,” says Hasan Askari. “Studies suggest that the key ingredients are location and access. Beyond these location and design factors, successful public spaces need good management and maintenance to ensure children feel socially safe and well cared for,” says Zain-ul-Abideen.

“Studies further show that children wish to spend more time playing outside in greener neighborhoods, and in areas that do not have heavy traffic. Environments make up part of the landscape of childhood, which influence children’s lives,” says Ali Akbar.