Wasa lauded for keeping situation under control during heavy rain

Rawalpindi:Adviser to Chief Minister Punjab (Law and Parliamentary Affairs) Kanwar Muhammad Dilshad and Provincial Health Minister Dr Jamal Nasir strongly appreciated the good arrangements of the Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) to avoid the flood-like situation in the city during monsoon.

Adviser to Chief Minister Punjab (Law and Parliamentary Affairs) Kanwar Muhammad Dilshad and Provincial Health Minister Dr. Jamal Nasir along with Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chatha and WASA Managing Director Muhammad Tanvir visited different city areas and reviewed all the arrangements finalised by Wasa to cope with urban flooding. They also visited all around Nullah Leh and showed satisfaction with the arrangements.

The commissioner directed all the departments concerned to remain on high alert as a rain emergency had been declared in the city after heavy rain. The water level had reached to 19-feet here in Nullah Leh but the situation remained fully under control. The administration had also started evacuations from low-lying areas.

Due to the timely cleaning and de-silting of the Nullahs by Wasa, the flow of water despite heavy rain remained normal, the commissioner added. He also directed MD Wasa to remain in the field with the required machinery and staff and there should be no obstruction in the flow of water in Nullahs. The commissioner has urged the citizens to cooperate with Wasa staff.

Provincial Law Minister Dr Jamal Nasir said that in the old days, locals faced hell-like situations in receiving rainfall of 150 mm but now Rawalpindi city received over 200 mm rain but situation remained normal. All credit goes to Wasa, he said. Adviser to Chief Minister Punjab (Law and Parliamentary Affairs) Kanwar Muhammad Dilshad also appreciated the positive role of Wasa. The locals of the city also appreciated the role of Wasa and said that this practice should continue till the end of the monsoon season.