Hikers asked to adopt precautionary measures on trails

Islamabad:The monsoon season tends to bring out snakes from their holes so the hikers should take all necessary precautions while hiking on trails to avoid any untoward incident.

The designated paths are considered safe as snakes mostly keep them away from these kinds of places. But the visitors must observe all precautionary measures to stay safe at the hiking trails. Poisonous snakes like Cobra (Naja Naja), Krait (Bungarus caeruleus), Russell’s viper (Viper russelli) and Saw scaled viper (Echis carinatus) snakes are a threat to the hikers in the Margalla Hills.

The rain tends to bring out snakes and appears favourable for their activities. The wet monsoon season promotes breeding activities and also increases the food availability for snakes. The visitors should also get prepared to face irritant bugs and mosquitoes. Someone may be an avid trekker and can trek amazingly well through tough terrains, but not everybody is the same. So avoid pushing or hasting fellow trekkers, as they may slip and get injured.

The administration has also installed boards at various points to provide guidelines to visitors. It has proposed seven steps that must be taken by the visitors during their hike in the national park. They have been asked to check weather forecasts before heading out, wear raincoats and sturdy hiking boots, stay on marked trails and be cautious of slippery surfaces, carry a reusable water bottle, avoid hiking alone and explore the trails with friends, family or a small group, avoid hiking during heavy rainfall and thunderstorms, and get updates from wildlife rangers before venturing into trails during monsoon season.