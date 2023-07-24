ICCI urges police to further improve security in capital

Islamabad:Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and IndustryPresident Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari has said that a peaceful and secure environment is very important for the promotion of business and investment activities, so the police should work with ICCI to further improve the security situation in the commercial and industrial areas of Islamabad, which will give new confidence to the business community and increase business activities, says a press release.

He said this while talking to DSP Margalla Razaullah Khan and SHO G-9 Markaz Karachi Company during their visit to ICCI. Ahsan Bakhtawari said that close cooperation between ICCI and Islamabad Police is the need of the hour to control crimes in the markets and the overall city. He expressed concern over the rising cases of theft of motorcycles and vehicles in the city and said that the Capital Police needs to step up its efforts to prevent these crimes.

He said that the vehicle of a respected member of the chamber was stolen from outside the ICCI building in recent days, which is a cause of concern for the business community. He also expressed concern over the increasing number of illegal foreigners in Islamabad, which is likely to increase crime in the city. He said that the cameras installed in various markets should be linked with the Safe City project and Reconciliation Committees should be activated for better resolution of problems.