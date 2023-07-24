‘Masses in grip of poverty’

LAHORE:Jamaat-e-Islami Secretary General Ameerul-Azeem has lamented that the entire nation is gripped in a state of drought but the ruling elite and bureaucracy are enjoying a luxurious royal life at the expense of the poor masses.

Addressing a gathering here on Sunday, he said that during the rule of PML-N, PPP and PTI, the people of Pakistan have been left grinded in inflation, unemployment and insecurity. There is no electricity, but people are committing suicides due to daily rising electricity bills, while gas, water and daily needs have also gone out of the people’s reach. Waqas Ahmad Butt PP-162 candidate, Anas Wahidi, Salman Ayub and Faheem Siddiqui also spoke.