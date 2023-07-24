‘Masses in grip of poverty’

LAHORE:Jamaat-e-Islami Secretary General Ameerul-Azeem has lamented that the entire nation is gripped in a state of drought but the ruling elite and bureaucracy are enjoying a luxurious royal life at the expense of the poor masses.
Addressing a gathering here on Sunday, he said that during the rule of PML-N, PPP and PTI, the people of Pakistan have been left grinded in inflation, unemployment and insecurity. There is no electricity, but people are committing suicides due to daily rising electricity bills, while gas, water and daily needs have also gone out of the people’s reach. Waqas Ahmad Butt PP-162 candidate, Anas Wahidi, Salman Ayub and Faheem Siddiqui also spoke.
LAHORE:Punjab University organised its second entrance test for undergraduate programmes on Sunday.Punjab University...
LAHORE:Punjab Skill Development Fund will provide high end technical trainings to the local communities residing in...
LAHORE:In order to finalise the arrangements regarding Muharram 9 and 10, a meeting under the chairmanship of...
A family barely saved their lives when their car caught fire while parked at a petrol pump for refueling in the Shad...
The bodies of four persons were recovered from different places here on Sunday. The body of a 30-year-old man was...
LAHORE:A 14-year-old boy drowned in the Ravi River in the Shahdara Town area. The boy identified as Tayyab drowned...