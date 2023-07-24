PU conducts second entrance test

LAHORE:Punjab University (PU) organised its second entrance test for undergraduate programmes on Sunday.

Punjab University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood and Test Committee Chairman Prof Dr Mumtaz Anwar Chaudhry visited the examination centres. Talking to the media on this occasion, Dr Mahmood said that more than 30,000 students registered themselves for the entrance test.

He said that centres were established for the test in all important cities, including Karachi, Quetta, Peshawar, Gilgit, Skardu, Dera Ismail Khan and other important cities. He said that around 110 centres were established across Pakistan while entrance tests were being conducted in 61 centres in City.

He said that various tests were being conducted for admissions in various graduate programmes. Dr Mahmood further said that 25 percent marks for undergraduate admissions were reserved for the test.

He said that guidance camps were set up for students in New Campus and Old Campus and shuttle bus service was provided. He said that sitting arrangements were also made for the parents of the students.