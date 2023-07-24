PSDF to impart technical training to uplift communities

LAHORE:Punjab Skill Development Fund (PSDF) will provide high end technical trainings to the local communities residing in the Muzaffargarh areas of the DG Khan division.

In this regard, the PSDF has signed an MoU with the Pak-Arab Refinery Company Ltd (PARCO) for collaboration of imparting this training under the Refinery’s CSR programme.

According to the MoU, the PSDF, Pakistan’s largest skills fund will provide specific skills training to unskilled youth, including customised programmes for women and non-Muslim youths.

This programme will help them to get prepared for income generation, self-employment and entrepreneurship through both onsite skills delivery mechanisms as well as through Hybrid and Digital delivery models.

The skills trainings trades range from Agriculture and Livestock to Information Technology and are designed on the latest approved curricula. PARCO, the largest fully integrated energy company in Pakistan’s corporate sector has been a front runner of Corporate Social Responsibility in local communities, supporting self-reliance capabilities amongst the Pakistani youth.

The PARCO and its subsidiaries have been helping many well-known institutions working in the area of vocational trainings during the past several years. At the signing ceremony, PSDF COO said, ‘We are delighted to be partnering with PARCO, one of the nation’s biggest supplier of energy requirements as it is a testament to their trust in PSDF to help uplift the lives and financial independence of communities’. PARCO GM Nadeem Chishti on the occasion said that the skilling partnership was all about helping communities near the company facilities in DG Khan develop economically. ‘We are steadfast in our commitment to our CSR agendas’, he added.