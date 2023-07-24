LGH arrangements for mourners

LAHORE:In order to finalise the arrangements regarding Muharram 9 and 10, a meeting under the chairmanship of Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute Prof Al-Fareed Zafar was held at Lahore General Hospital on Sunday.

Prof Al-Fareed Zafar said foolproof arrangements would be ensured during Ashura in compliance with the directions of Punjab Health Department. LGH MS Dr Khalid Bin Aslam and all other administrative in-charges were present in the meeting.

Prof Al-Fareed Zafar told the participants that foolproof arrangements would be ensured during Ashura. He directed for keeping ample quantity of life saving drugs in the emergency ward during the Ashura. Medical equipment should be completely functional and all the staff must be alert during these days, he said.

He directed that separate beds would be fixed for wounded Azadars so that other patients coming to emergency ward could be treated uninterrupted. He said that AMSs would remain on duty during each shift on 9th and 10th Muharram.