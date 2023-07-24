 
Monday July 24, 2023
Lahore

Car catches fire

By Our Correspondent
July 24, 2023

A family barely saved their lives when their car caught fire while parked at a petrol pump for refueling in the Shad Bagh area on Sunday. The owner of the vehicle said that the vehicle's engine was turned off before the petrol was filled. All the fire extinguishers on the petrol pump were out of order.