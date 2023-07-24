Four bodies found from different places

The bodies of four persons were recovered from different places here on Sunday. The body of a 30-year-old man was fished out from Ravi River. It was yet to be ascertained whether the man, yet to be identified, had committed suicide or he was thrown in the river after being killed. A 30-year-old man was found dead in the limits of Naulakha police.
The victim was said to be a drug addict. Two unidentified men died in Punjab Institute of Cardiology. Unidentified persons had left these two persons for treatment in the hospital at different times and escaped. The bodies were shifted to the morgue.
