 
close
Monday July 24, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Lahore

Boy drowns in Ravi

By Our Correspondent
July 24, 2023

LAHORE:A 14-year-old boy drowned in the Ravi River in the Shahdara Town area. The boy identified as Tayyab drowned while bathing in the Ravi River in the Shahdara Town area. On receiving the information, the rescuers pulled the body out of the river and the police handed over it to the heirs.