Rally condemns desecration of Quran

LAHORE:A rally to condemn desecration of holy Qur’an in Sweden was organized at the Jinnah Hospital here on Friday by Allied Health Professional and Health Support staffers.
According to a press release, the hospital staffers held banners and chanted slogans against the Swedish government. Those who participated in the rally included JH MS Dr Yahya, Central Chairman Malik Munir, President Sajid Umar, General Secy Rana Idrees, President Supreme Council M Ajmal Qamar, Health Support Staff Punjab President Ch Irfan, Chairman M Akbar, M Riaz, Malik Shoaib, M Nasir, Abdul Manaan, M Iqbal, M Talib, Hussain Rana and M Sajid.
