Hike in power prices has fallen as bomb on people: PPP

LAHORE:Pakistan People’s Party Central Punjab General Secretary Syed Hassan Murtaza on Sunday said that the increase in the price of electricity by Rs8 per unit has fallen as a bomb on the general public.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, he questioned is it fair to repay the debt taken by the previous government by taking money from the general public through electricity bills. The People's Party supported the coalition government to provide relief to the people. While dealing with the IMF, the govt would also consider the economic conditions of the common man.

He also said that the nation cannot afford more inflation. It is difficult for the PPP to sit quietly while watching the people suffering from inflation.