LDA directorates put under ADGs

LAHORE:The top management of Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has attempted to change the basic skeleton of the authority by eliminating the independence of Metropolitan and Town Planning wings.

Sources in LDA claimed that the move was allegedly taken to oblige the ‘blue-eyed’ ADGs, who will now head the directorates, which were not relevant to their job descriptions. According to organogram available on the LDA’s website, the director general is the head under whom six different departmental heads are mentioned ADG (HQ), ADG (Housing), ADG (Urban Planning), Chief Engineer, Chief Metropolitan Planner and Chief Town Planner.

Recently, LDA’s Administration department issued a notification on the orders of DG LDA/Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa which stated that work distribution among the Additional Director Generals was done with immediate effects.

As per the new notification, ADG (Headquarter) will be the head of Directorate of Administration, Directorate of Coordination & Implementation, Directorate of Finance, Directorate of information Technology (Implementation & Operations), Directorate of Information Technology (Networks, Systems & Security), Directorate of information Technology (General), Directorate of information Technology (Coordination), Strategic Policy Unit, Directorate of Public Relations & Marketing, Directorate of Revenue, Directorate of Sports Complexes and Directorate of Environmental Control.

The notification further said that ADG (Housing) will be heading Metropolitan Planning Wing, Town Planning Wing, Directorate of Estate Management (PHS), Directorate of Housing-I to XII, Directorate of Enforcement, Directorate of Land Acquisition and Directorate of One Window Operations.

ADG (Urban Planning) will be heading Directorate of Law (Civil Court Section), Directorate of Law (Supreme Court & High Court, Directorate of Law (Appellate Courts & Others), Directorate of Record Management and Chief Security Office while ADG (Education & Katchi Abadies) will be heading Directorate of Education and Directorate of Katchi Abadies.

The notification further stated that respective committees (such as Exemption Cases Scrutiny Committee) shall be overseen by the relevant Additional Director Generals, LDA and the aforementioned arrangement shall come into force at once until further orders.

Talking to The News on the condition of anonymity, many senior officers of LDA said the offices of MP and TP were always independent and never worked under the ADG (Housing). They said both the wings have their own heads and hierarchy and placing them under ADG (Housing) will put an extra burden on the ADG (Housing), which will ultimately affect the citizens.

Similarly, placing all the law directorates and security of LDA under ADG (UP) was also raised eyebrows as the Urban Planning has no concern with these directorates. They said basically the law directorates and security was the job of the ADG (HQ), who was given the department of environmental control, which should be under the ADG (Housing) or CMP/CTP.

Another senior officer of LDA told The News that the LDA Act 1975, clearly states that “The Director General shall be the Chief Executive of the Authority and shall (a) be a whole time officer of the Authority.” He said the commissioner was performing duties of the DG LDA in addition to his post and he can’t make changes, which were against the basic skeleton of the authority. He said the government should appoint a full time DG LDA as per LDA’s Act 1975.

“It seems that pick and choose formula is adopted while making this notification,” another LDA officer, on the request of not to be named, said the post of ADG (UP) was vacant from some months back but it was revived to ‘accommodate’ the present ADG Munawar Bukhari, who was earlier appointed as ADG (Housing). Later, Capt Retd Shameer who was serving in the office of caretaker the CM was posted as ADG (Housing) and Munawar Bukhari was made ADG (UP).

When contacted, Munawar Bukhari said that he was not the person concerned to ask any questions about his posting as ADG (UP) as well as the new notification. He asked The News to contact the DG LDA for answers.

While talking to The News, Commissioner Lahore/DG LDA said that the decision was made in good faith and to streamline the existing problems being faced by the general public. He said no independence of any wing was compromised and he will restore the independent status of the MP and TP wing after checking the LDA laws.

To a question about placing all the law directorates and security under ADG (UP), he said as the ADG (HQ) was on training so these directorates were placed under ADG (UP).

The commissioner denied the impression that the notification was issued to oblige anyone and said there were no blue-eyed officers in LDA. “The only consideration of the posting in LDA is performance,” he said.