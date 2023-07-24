Scattered rain, partly cloudy forecast

LAHORE:Partly cloudy weather with humid conditions and scattered rain was recorded in the City here Sunday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.
Met officials also warned that heavy rains may cause urban flooding in low-lying areas of Lahore, Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Peshawar and Gujranwala and may trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and hilly areas of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa during the period.
Met officials also warned that heavy rain may generate flash flooding in Kashmir, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Manshera, Abbottabad, Rawalpindi/Islamabad during the above mentioned period while in hill torrent of Dera Ghazi Khan and northeast & South Balochistan (Quetta, Zhob, Qila Saifullah, Ziarat, Barkhan, Kohlu, Shirani, Harnai, Bolan, Loralai, Khuzdar, Lasbela, Kech, Turbat, Panjgur, Awaran, Pasni, Ormara, Gwadar and surrounding areas).
The officials warned that heavy rains may cause water logging in low-lying areas of Lower Sindh (Tharparkar, Umerkot, Mirpur Khas, Sanghar, Khairpur, Kashmore, Ghotki, Naushehro Feroze, Shaheed Benazirabad, Matiari, Hyderabad, Tando Allah Yar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Badin, Thatta, Sajawal, Karachi and Hyderabad).
They said monsoon currents were continuously penetrating in the country from Bay of Bengal while a westerly trough was also affecting upper parts of the country that may persist during next few days. Sunday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Nokkundi and Dalbandin where mercury reached 44°C, while in Lahore, it was 36°C and minimum was 24.6°C.
LAHORE:Jamaat-e-Islami Secretary General Ameerul-Azeem has lamented that the entire nation is gripped in a state of...
LAHORE:Punjab University organised its second entrance test for undergraduate programmes on Sunday.Punjab University...
LAHORE:Punjab Skill Development Fund will provide high end technical trainings to the local communities residing in...
LAHORE:In order to finalise the arrangements regarding Muharram 9 and 10, a meeting under the chairmanship of...
A family barely saved their lives when their car caught fire while parked at a petrol pump for refueling in the Shad...
The bodies of four persons were recovered from different places here on Sunday. The body of a 30-year-old man was...