Scattered rain, partly cloudy forecast

LAHORE:Partly cloudy weather with humid conditions and scattered rain was recorded in the City here Sunday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials also warned that heavy rains may cause urban flooding in low-lying areas of Lahore, Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Peshawar and Gujranwala and may trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and hilly areas of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa during the period.

Met officials also warned that heavy rain may generate flash flooding in Kashmir, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Manshera, Abbottabad, Rawalpindi/Islamabad during the above mentioned period while in hill torrent of Dera Ghazi Khan and northeast & South Balochistan (Quetta, Zhob, Qila Saifullah, Ziarat, Barkhan, Kohlu, Shirani, Harnai, Bolan, Loralai, Khuzdar, Lasbela, Kech, Turbat, Panjgur, Awaran, Pasni, Ormara, Gwadar and surrounding areas).

The officials warned that heavy rains may cause water logging in low-lying areas of Lower Sindh (Tharparkar, Umerkot, Mirpur Khas, Sanghar, Khairpur, Kashmore, Ghotki, Naushehro Feroze, Shaheed Benazirabad, Matiari, Hyderabad, Tando Allah Yar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Badin, Thatta, Sajawal, Karachi and Hyderabad).

They said monsoon currents were continuously penetrating in the country from Bay of Bengal while a westerly trough was also affecting upper parts of the country that may persist during next few days. Sunday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Nokkundi and Dalbandin where mercury reached 44°C, while in Lahore, it was 36°C and minimum was 24.6°C.