Inquires after little girl

An eight-year-old girl Noor Fatima after undergoing a successful cardiac operation at Bahria Orchard Hospital was discharged from the hospital on fully regaining her health.

Caretaker CM visited the hospital. Chief Secretary, IGP and Secretary Health accompanied him. Mohsin Naqvi, Chief Secretary, IG Police met with the little girl and saw her off for her home.

CM Mohsin Naqvi and Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman gave gifts to the girl. Mohsin Naqvi expressed his profound pleasure over regaining complete health of little girl. Mother of the girl thanked Mohsin Naqvi and the hospital administration for providing excellent treatment and care.

It may be clarified that the little girl had two cardiac valves blocked and CM Mohsin Naqvi during his visit to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital Kasur had directed to shift her to Bahria Orchard Hospital.

The little girl underwent a free operation in the hospital. Mohsin Naqvi remarked that by the grace of Allah Almighty and due to hard work of doctors the girl was blessed with a new life.