Monday July 24, 2023
Naqvi felicitates squash champion

By Our Correspondent
July 24, 2023

Caretaker CM congratulated Hamza Khan on winning the World Junior Squash Championship after 37 years. Mohsin Naqvi acknowledged that Hamza Khan brightened the name of Pakistan, adding that Hamza Khan raised aloft the green national flag. He stated that Hamza Khan showed the glimpse of legend Jahangir Khan and Jan Sher Khan.