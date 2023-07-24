Naqvi felicitates squash champion

Caretaker CM congratulated Hamza Khan on winning the World Junior Squash Championship after 37 years. Mohsin Naqvi acknowledged that Hamza Khan brightened the name of Pakistan, adding that Hamza Khan raised aloft the green national flag. He stated that Hamza Khan showed the glimpse of legend Jahangir Khan and Jan Sher Khan.
LAHORE:Jamaat-e-Islami Secretary General Ameerul-Azeem has lamented that the entire nation is gripped in a state of...
LAHORE:Punjab University organised its second entrance test for undergraduate programmes on Sunday.Punjab University...
LAHORE:Punjab Skill Development Fund will provide high end technical trainings to the local communities residing in...
LAHORE:In order to finalise the arrangements regarding Muharram 9 and 10, a meeting under the chairmanship of...
A family barely saved their lives when their car caught fire while parked at a petrol pump for refueling in the Shad...
The bodies of four persons were recovered from different places here on Sunday. The body of a 30-year-old man was...