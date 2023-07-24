CM, French envoy mull over cementing ties

Ambassador of France Mr Nicolas Galey met with the Caretaker chief minister at CM Office in which matters pertaining to mutual interests, promotion of bilateral cooperation and enhancing cooperation in various sectors were discussed.

Mohsin Naqvi while talking on this occasion stated that Pakistan and France hold excellent cordial relations. There is a need to promote relations between the two countries in economic, trade and other sectors on a durable basis. We deem the cooperation of France in high esteem with regard to culture, tourism and water treatment. He stated that the Punjab government would welcome imparting training to the provincial officers and Medical Superintendents of hospitals with regard to management skills.

We would like to benefit from the expertise of France with regard to strengthening the agriculture sector and increasing production. We are thankful to France for providing assistance in its programme to restore the historical buildings. He stated that the Punjab government has assigned a task to the Walled City of Lahore Authority to restore further five historical buildings. The French ambassador said that we would promote cooperation with the Punjab government in its programme to restore historical buildings. The envoy stated that France would continue its cooperation with the Punjab government at every level.