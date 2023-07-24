Russia and China end military exercises in Sea of Japan

MOSCOW: Russia and China have ended their joint naval exercises in the Sea of Japan, the Russian defence ministry announced on Sunday, as the two allies seek to deepen their military ties.
The two massive countries, which share a common desire to counter what they see as American hegemony, have grown closer in the military sphere since Russia launched its Ukraine offensive last year, a move China has not condemned. The Russian defence ministry previously said the main goal of the latest exercises, which began on Thursday, was to “strengthen naval cooperation” between the two countries and “maintain stability and peace in the Asia-Pacific region”.
“The joint Russian-Chinese naval exercises... have ended in the Sea of Japan,” the Russian military confirmed in a statement Sunday. “Some twenty combat exercises were carried out... including joint artillery fire on maritime, coastal and air targets”, the army said.
