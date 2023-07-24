Iran says four policemen shot dead in southeast

TEHRAN: Four Iranian policemen were killed on Sunday after attackers fired on a patrol in the restive southeastern province of Sistan-Baluchistan near the border with Pakistan, state media reported.
“Three policemen were martyred in a terrorist attack on a police patrol unit,” state news agency IRNA reported.
A fourth died later after succumbing to his wounds, state television reported. The circumstances of the attack were not immediately clear.
State media reported at the time that the attack was carried out by “a terrorist group that was seeking to infiltrate the country” but whose members “fled the scene after suffering injuries”.
In late May, IRNA quoted a police official, Qassem Rezaee, as saying “Taliban forces” had shot at an Iranian police station in Sistan-Baluchistan, a drought-parched region which also borders Afghanistan. The two countries have been arguing over water rights.
Zahedan was also the scene of protests that flared last September, with dozens of deaths, over the alleged rape of a teenage girl by a police officer.
TOKYO: Three people were hurt in a knife attack on a train in western Japan on Sunday, with police saying they had...
KABUL: The death toll from overnight flash floods caused by torrential rain in central Afghanistan has risen to 26,...
WAD MADANI, Sudan: In a war-devastated district of Sudan´s capital, Abbas Mohammed Babiker says he and his family...
SAN FRANCISCO: After a wildly successful first few days, Threads popularity has waned in the weeks since Meta launched...
PECHI AWANG LEIKAI, India: Gender trumped tribe for a group of furious Indian mothers who torched the homes of two men...
MOSCOW: Russia and China have ended their joint naval exercises in the Sea of Japan, the Russian defence ministry...