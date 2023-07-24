Netanyahu prepares to put controversial reform to vote

OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: Last-ditch efforts to reach a compromise dragged into the night as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu prepares to put a key plank of his government´s controversial judicial reforms to the vote on Monday after undergoing surgery to fit a pacemaker.

Tens of thousands of protesters took to the streets of Jerusalem to oppose Netanyahu´s proposal to curb the powers of judges, which critics fear will undermine Israel´s democracy, as lawmakers debated the bill late into Sunday night.

Demonstrators backing the government and its reform plans rallied in Tel Aviv, the epicentre of 29 straight weeks of anti-government protests. A vote is expected in the Knesset on Monday on the draft law which would limit Supreme Court judges´ ability to strike down government decisions they deem “unreasonable”.

As the crisis looked set to come to a head, President Isaac Herzog returned from a visit to the United States and drove directly to Sheba Medical Center for a meeting with Netanyahu late Sunday.

The premier had been rushed to the hospital near Tel Aviv late on Saturday for surgery to fit the pacemaker. “This is a time of emergency. An agreement must be reached,” Herzog said in a statement issued by his office.

Herzog later met with opposition chief Yair Lapid and was also due to confer with another opposition figure, Benny Gantz. The president´s office declined to comment on the meetings.