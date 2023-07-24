Right expected to make comeback as voting ends in Spain

MADRID: Voting closed in Spain´s closely watched snap election on Sunday which was expected to oust the left and bring in the right-wing Popular Party, which will likely need support from the far right to govern.

The vote took place just three weeks after Spain took over the rotating presidency of the European Union, and the expected shift to the right would deal a fresh blow to the European left.

Polls closed at 1800 GMT and although Spain does not publish exit polls, figures from a last-minute Sigma Dos poll taken in the days before the vote, suggested Alberto Nunez Feijoo´s PP would win 145-150 seats, falling short of the 176-seat absolute majority required to govern alone.

Three other polls carried out just before the vote, whose results cannot be legally be published until after voting closes, all showed the PP winning, but without an overall majority, suggesting it would need support from the far-right Vox to form a government. The results are expected to start trickling in after 1900 GMT.

Two hours before the close, turnout stood at 53.12 percent, nearly 4.0 percentage points lower than the previous 2019 election, with many voting earlier in the day to avoid the scorching heat.

Spain has never previously held an election at the height of summer and in parts of the south, temperatures were touching 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit).

“Spain can begin a new era,” said Feijoo as he cast his ballot, while Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said it was a “very important” moment, “not only for us but for Europe and the world”. Were Vox to enter government, it would be the first time the far-right had hold a share of power in Spain since the Franco dictatorship ended in 1975.