Hamza was without coach at World Junior championship

KARACHI: Young Hamza Khan won the World Junior Squash Championship without the help of any coach, a source said.

It has been learnt that Hamza did not have any professional coach with him during the championship. Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) sent its Director Academies Aftab Qureshi with Hamza and he was trying to coach him.

"At one stage in the semifinal, Aftab was giving instructions to Hamza and it cost Hamza a conduct warning from the referee and a stroke," said a source while talking to 'The News'.

Interestingly, the federation did not send national coach Fahim Gul with him and also held back two associate coaches, Zulfiqar and Farhan, from accompanying Hamza.

When contacted, Secretary PSF Zafaryab said Aftab accompanied Hamza both as his coach and manager. "Aftab has been with Hamza for the last eight years -- even when Hamza won title at British Junior," said Zafaryab, adding that Aftab is a good coach as well.

It is to be noted that Hamza got some initial training with his uncle Shahid Zaman in Boston but he got extensive training with the help of Jahanzeb Khan in the US. Jahanzeb helped him train with Egyptian coach Umer Abdul Aziz and a few others.