Harman cruises to British Open glory

HOYLAKE: American Brian Harman won the British Open by six shots on Sunday, claiming his first major title at a rainswept Hoylake.
Masters champion Jon Rahm tied for second alongside Austria´s Sepp Straka, Australian Jason Day and South Korean Tom Kim on seven under par.
Harman held a five-shot lead overnight and recovered from a shaky start to cruise to victory on 13 under par with a one-under final round of 70. Not since Frenchman Jean van de Velde´s infamous collapse at the last hole of the 1999 British Open has any player squandered a five-shot advantage going into the final round of a major. But the temperament of the world number 26 was tested early on the soaking Royal Liverpool course.
Harman bogeyed the second after a wayward approach failed to find the green and was then punished for a wild tee-shot at the par-five fifth with another dropped shot.
His lead was briefly cut to three shots, but back-to-back birdies at the sixth and seventh settled his nerves and stretched his lead as the chasing pack failed to make a move.
Harman´s sublime putting was the key to his success all week and he nailed a huge 40-foot birdie putt at 14 before another birdie with a four at the par-five 15th set the seal on a remarkably composed performance.
